The two teams have never met in the postseason but they met twice in the regular season this year, splitting the results.
Vancouver, the sixth seed in the Western Conference, earned a postseason berth for the first time since 2017. The Whitecaps are riding a six-game undefeated streak and are led by Brian White with 12 goals and five assists.
Kansas City, the third seed, has 16 goals from Daniel Salloi.
Last season, Sporting advanced from the first round on a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes. Kansas City fell in the conference semifinals to Minnesota.
Philadelphia Union
at New York City
Red Bulls, Saturday
The last time the Philadelphia Union faced the New York Red Bulls to open the Major League Soccer playoffs was in 2019. And it was memorable — especially for the Union.
Philadelphia fell behind 3-1 in the first half, only to come back and win 4-3 in extra time. Marco Fabian scored the winning goal in the 105th minute. It was the Union’s first playoff victory.
The two teams face off again to open the playoffs Saturday as the league resumes play after an international break.
Philadelphia secured the second seed in the Eastern Conference behind Supporters’ Shield winner New England, which has an opening round bye. It is the Union’s fourth consecutive trip to the playoffs.
Atlanta United at New York City FC, Sunday
The two teams played twice in the regular season, with NYCFC winning the first before a draw in Atlanta. They’ve met once before in the playoffs, with Atlanta winning 4-1 on aggregate in the two-legged Eastern Conference semifinals in 2018.
Atlanta went on to win the MLS Cup championship that year over the Portland Timbers.
NYCFC, making its sixth straight playoff appearance, fell to Orlando in the opening round last year.
Fourth-seeded NYCFC is riding a five-game unbeaten streak into the playoffs. The team is led Valentin “Taty” Castellanos, who won this season’s Golden Boot with 19 goals. He also had eight assists.
Josef Martinez had 12 goals this season for fifth-seeded Atlanta.
Minnesota United
at Portland Timbers, Sunday
Fifth-seeded Minnesota won both games against the Timbers this season, extending a seven-match unbeaten streak in the series. Fourth-seeded Portland hasn’t won against the Loons since 2018.
The Timbers won the MLS Cup in 2015 and were runners-up in 2018. It is the fifth straight season they’ve advanced to the postseason.
The Loons are playing in the postseason for the third straight year. They won their first playoff game last year in the opening round against Colorado, then beat Sporting KC in the conference semifinals before falling to the Sounders.
Orlando City at Nashville SC, Tuesday
Nashville earned the third seed this year after becoming one of just seven expansion teams to make the playoffs last year.
The two sides, who have never met in the playoffs, faced each other three times this season, playing to draws each time. Nashville finished with 18 draws this season to tie a league record.
Sixth-seeded Orlando got into the playoffs with a 2-0 Decision Day victory over Montreal to end a four-game winless streak.
Hany Mukhtar has 16 goals for Nashville this season, including two goals directly from free kicks.
Real Salt Lake at Seattle Sounders, Tuesday
The two teams met twice during the season with each winning at home. They’ve met three times in the postseason, last in 2019 when the Sounders won 2-0 the Western Conference semifinal.
The second-seeded Sounders have advanced to the playoffs in each of their 13 seasons in the league, for the most consecutive playoff appearances in MLS history.
Seventh-seeded RSL has reached the MLS Cup title match twice, winning it in 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.