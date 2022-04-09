Big, loud and proud. Those were the words used by former President Donald Trump to describe Congressman Billy Long, a Republican running for a hotly contested Senate seat being vacated by retiring Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt.
Trump, who won Missouri by more than 18 percentage points in 2016 and 15 points in 2020, stopped short of endorsing Long, who has been a vocal supporter of the 45th president. The six-term representative from southwest Missouri even claims to have come up with the infamous “Trump Train” mantra, something Trump seemed to back up when he issued a statement last month praising the Missouri congressman.
The full statement features Trump asking a series of questions, rather than actual statements of approval: “Have the great people of Missouri been considering the big, loud and proud personality of Congressman Billy Long for the Senate? Do they appreciate what they have in him, a warrior and the first major political leader to say, ‘You better get on the Trump Train, it’s leaving the station.’ This is not an endorsement, but I’m just askin’?”
The last sentence in Trump’s statement reinforces the volatility that has been building in the Missouri primary race. It also gives the former president wiggle room in terms of which candidate he could throw his support behind, and more importantly, which candidate could get the golden key to Trump’s massive fundraising apparatus.
‘DOESN’T WANT
TO PICK A LOSER’
The main contenders for the open Senate seat have openly and regularly attempted to align themselves to Trump, his policies and the “Make America Great Again” movement.
Former Gov. Eric Greitens has made trips to Mar-A-Lago and secured Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancé and TV personality, as his national fundraising coordinator. But now the fallout over the most recent abuse scandal could open the door for other candidates who want the Trump endorsement.
Jeff Roe, the powerhouse political consultant who currently represents Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, made the journey to meet with Trump earlier this year. Additionally, Schmitt held a fundraiser at Trump’s compound last month. Roe had been the key campaign consultant to Long as far back as his first election in 2010. Roe, however, ended up choosing Schmitt to be his candidate in the Senate race.
With Roe no longer on board Billy’s bus, Long made a Trump-like move by quickly hiring a member of the then-president’s inner circle: Kellyanne Conway.
Meanwhile, Congresswoman Vicki Hartzler continues to stack her own list of endorsements, including former U.S. Sen. Kit Bond as well as Missouri’s junior Sen. Josh Hawley. Hartzler also claims to be “in” with Trump, saying the two talked on the phone recently.
And then there’s GOP candidate Mark McCloskey, the attorney from St. Louis who famously stood on his porch with his wife as they both brandished weapons while protestors marched down their street. McCloskey, who was convicted of a crime related to the incident but pardoned by Gov. Mike Parson, appeared at the RNC convention in support of Trump.
But despite the high-level jockeying for a piece of “Trump World,” a highly respected figure in national politics who is both neutral in the race and is a lifelong Missourian told News-Press NOW that the bottom line is “(Trump) doesn’t want to pick a loser.” Hence, he said, his ambiguous flirtations with all of the major candidates, and his willingness to help them without actually putting a foot on a campaign stage.
In addition to the major contenders mentioned, Sen. Dave Schatz, the president pro tempore of the Missouri Senate, has also thrown his hat in the race.
Despite his role as the top member of the state Senate, Schatz has yet to make significant noise to set himself apart from the already crowded primary.
BORDER WAR
There seem to be no more boundaries when it comes to an apparent feud between Long, who represents southwest Missouri’s 7th District, and Hartzler, a Republican whose district encompasses portions of western and central Missouri.
”Billy is not focused on fighting for Missouri, he’s just looking for his next big meal,” was an actual statement made by team Hartzler, and it doesn’t seem to even bother the 66-year-old Republican who it’s aimed at.
“If they’re going to get me for being fat, I’ve got them right where I want them,” he told FOX News, adding his conservative “scores” were better than Hartzler’s.
‘NO WAY HE CAN WIN’
If you asked certain Missouri Republicans a month or two ago about Greitens’ chances of winning the GOP primary, they would say it was looking likely. One prominent GOP power player who has yet to make his mind up on the race said he believed Greitens was a “safe bet” before the allegations of abuse surfaced. That same influential insider told News-Press NOW this week that there is “no way he can win.”
Danny Laub, a Republican media strategist who has worked on several races in Missouri, said primary voters are a different breed and anything can happen.
“Republican primary voters in Missouri, as we saw in 2012 and as we’ve seen across the country, don’t particularly care about electability,” Laub said. “So the fact that Greitens will have a harder time winning in November doesn’t really enter the average decision-making process as a primary voter.”
Missouri-based strategist Collin Hoffman said what happens now will likely determine the outcome of the primary election.
“The thing about a crowded field is the execution of your campaign becomes so much more important right now,” Hoffman said.
Alluding to Greitens’ tumultuous campaign, Long said he has never done anything to bring shame on anyone.
“I’ve never had anything that I’ve done that would embarrass the people of Missouri if I’m in Washington, D.C.,” the congressman said. “So I think that the good old country boy is gonna come out and win.”
”I’VE GOTTA BE ME”
Long isn’t shy about the obvious holes in his campaign.
“I was never focused on building up a big war chest like some of them did. Because they always look for that next job. They always knew someday they’d run for higher office; I never really thought about running for higher office,” Long said in a sit-down interview with News-Press NOW. “So I didn’t have the money that they had for a base to start with. I don’t have the millionaires and billionaires in St. Louis that Schmitt has.”
Something that almost everybody agrees Long does have is a unique down-to-earth mannerism “that can’t be taught in politician school.”
When asked what song sums up his campaign, the boisterous yet calm man quickly quipped, “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” even going into a half-rendition of Sammy Davis Jr.’s 1968 hit.
“That’s me,” Long added after murmuring portions of the iconic song.
