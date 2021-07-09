Special Events
Season Ticket Member Days
Wednesday, July 28 & Tuesday, Aug. 10
The first official day of camp kicks off with a 9:15 a.m. practice on the camp practice fields. The practice will not be open to the public and is an exclusive Season Ticket Member Day presented by GEHA, as will be the case on Tuesday, Aug. 10. Parking is $5.
Open to the Public
Thursday, July 29
The first practice open to the general public will be the second day on the grounds of Missouri Western with a 9:15 a.m. start time. Parking is $5.
Opening Weekend
Friday, July 30 & Saturday, July 31
The first weekend practices of camp will include a $5 admission fee for the first Friday and Saturday practices. Practice begins at 9:15 a.m. Parking is $5.
Alumni Day
Friday, Aug. 6
Practice will begin at 9:15 a.m. with former Chiefs players in attendance. The Gatorade Junior Training Camp will also take place and is open to members of the Chiefs Flag program who have been preselected. No walk-up participants will be allowed. Parking is $5.
Family Fun Day
Sunday, Aug. 8
There will be a $5 admission fee for the 9:15 practices with extra activities for the family. Parking is $5.
Military Appreciation Day
Wednesday, Aug. 18
The final day of camp will feature the lone 8:15 a.m. start with military displays on site. Parking is $5.
Camp Primer
Gates opening
Training camp gates will open 30 minutes prior to the posted start of practice and will close 30 minutes after practice. Practices may be canceled or moved indoors due to inclement weather and will not be open to the public.
Food and drinks
Food and beverage will be available for purchase, including soft drinks and water from on-site vendors. Alcohol is prohibited in all MWSU parking lots. Smoking of any kind (including vaping) is prohibited.
Seating
Bleachers will be available on a first come, first served basis and cannot be reserved in advance. Fans are also welcome to sit on the hills located in the north and south endzones. Accessible seating is available in the south endzone next to the concession stand.
Autographs
Due to NFL protocols for training camps with fans in attendance, no autographs are allowed.
Parking
Missouri Western charges $5 per day for parking and $15 for buses and RVs. Parking may be purchased in advance at gogriffons.com.
Ticket purchases
All training camp tickets must be reserved in advance through the Chiefs Kingdom Rewards program. Due to interest and demand, attendance will be limited. Fans can reserve a maximum of four tickets per practice for three practices, not including paid practice days or Season Ticket Member days. All tickets are mobile entry only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.