Spaghetti has been enjoyed around the world for centuries. While spaghetti is most often associated with Italy, pasta has deep ties to other Mediterranean nations like Greece, and several territories of the Middle East and Arabian Peninsula. In fact, centuries ago dry durable pasta was one of the main sources of nutrition for Arab traders, including those who landed in Sicily.
The flavor profile of spaghetti can change significantly depending on which ingredients are added. Cooks needn’t feel beholden to the standard “spaghetti and meatballs” recipe. “Spaghetti with Shrimp, Feta and Dill,” for example, may take its inspiration from Greek cooking. Enjoy this recipe, courtesy of “Real Simple Dinner Tonight: Done!” (Time Home Entertainment) from the editors of Real Simple.
Spaghetti with Shrimp, Feta and Dill
Serves 4
12 ounces spaghetti (¾ box)
¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil
1 pound peeled and deveined large shrimp
Kosher salt and black pepper
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
3 ounces feta, crumbled (¾ cup)
2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh dill
Cook the pasta according to the package directions, drain and return it to the pot.
Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season the shrimp with ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper and cook, tossing occasionally, until opaque throughout, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice and zest.
Add the shrimp mixture to the pasta, along with the feta, dill, the remaining ¼ cup of oil, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Toss to combine.
