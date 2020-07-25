NEW YORK — A few times each week, reporters sit in the White House briefing room to fire questions at the Trump administration’s press secretary as she stands at a podium to respond.

That visual, however, may be the only part of a time-honored government tradition that is familiar.

Under Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press briefing has become a streamlined, full-throated advertisement for a president facing re-election, a venue for attacks on the media and a forum relatively light on information about what government is doing.

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl, whose term as White House Correspondents’ Association president just ended, wrote in The Washington Post this month that he believed it is the White House press secretary’s duty to hold briefings regularly, “but not like this.”

While McEnany sets the tone, it’s naive to suggest she bears sole responsibility for what’s become of an event that, for many Americans, is the primary window into what an administration is doing.

McEnany, President Donald Trump’s fourth press secretary, restored the briefing after it was dormant for more than a year.

In many ways, she’s the best Trump has had for the job. She’s quick on her feet, smooth with answers and comfortable in front of cameras. The Harvard law school graduate has worked as an on-air commentator for CNN and a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee.

With a boss who routinely attacks the press, McEnany has no problems doing the same. She went after The New York Times twice in recent weeks, for reports on the coronavirus and on intelligence assessments that Russia paid bounties for killing American soldiers in Afghanistan.

The briefings are kept short, generally a half hour, and McEnany ends with a closing statement.

With a president whose words compel so much attention, the briefings are often light on news about administration policy. That’s not purely McEnany’s doing. Reporters are often focused on Trump’s latest tweet or quote. The bulk of the July 6 session was dominated by questions about the NASCAR tweet.

And McEnany was undermined by the president when he contradicted what she said about how often he was tested for COVID-19. That damages her credibility with the press and public.

Fox News Channel usually carries her briefings live. CNN and MSNBC seldom do.

ABC’s Karl, in an interview, said he spoke up because he’s concerned about the briefings essentially becoming a political show.

But press secretaries are paid by the public, not by a party. Symbolically, a White House press secretary’s office is midway between the Oval Office and press room, illustrating how the person is responsible to both occupants.

Mark Grabowski, an Adelphi University professor who occasionally writes columns from a conservative viewpoint for the Washington Examiner, said that while Trump has been hostile to the press, “I also don’t think they’ve treated him very favorably or even fairly.”

“Both sides are to blame,” he said. “It’s a broken relationship.”