Some Buchanan County voters will be moving to new permanent polling places for future elections.

The polling place changes include:

-- All City Hall voters have now moved to the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau, located at 911 Frederick Ave.

-- Voters from Central Assembly of God have been split up and moved. Those located south of Beattie Street will vote at the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau. Those living north of Beattie and east of 18th Street will move to Ashland United Methodist Church at 2711 Ashland Ave. Voters located north of Beattie and west of 18th Street will move to Sojourn on Savannah Avenue at 1825 Savannah Ave.

-- All those who previously voted at Wyatt Park Christian Church have now moved to Huffman United Methodist Church, located at 2802 Renick St.

-- Those who had voted at Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church will move to the Missouri National Guard, located at 301 N. Woodbine Road.

New voter I.D. cards and a notice of the changes have been mailed to effected voters.