Missouri’s social services department will resume conducting Medicaid eligibility renewals on April 1 — allowing the state to once again remove people from its rolls after a three-year pause during the COVID-19 state of emergency.
Since March 2020, states have been barred from removing enrollees from Medicaid during the federally-declared public health emergency in exchange for enhanced federal funds, except in narrow instances, such as in the case the participant moved out of state or requested their coverage be terminated.
Previously, states had been required to renew the eligibility of each participant, typically annually.
A provision in the federal spending package passed last month set the April 1, 2023, date for states to begin conducting redeterminations, regardless of when the public health emergency ends. Missouri will conduct renewals over the course of a year.
The enhanced federal funds will be gradually phased down, with several standards states must meet in the process of conducting eligibility redeterminations.
Medicaid participants in the state should “keep an eye out for an official letter from the Family Support Division” acting Department of Social Services Director Robert Knodell said in a press release last week, adding: “We cannot stress enough how imperative it is to make sure your address is up to date before April 1.”
States are required to attempt to renew participants’ eligibility automatically, which are called ex-parte renewals, before contacting enrollees to complete forms or documentation themselves. Ex-parte renewals use existing databases to confirm details like participants’ income and assets.
Missouri has generally used this streamlined renewal process at a low rate, which has placed increased importance on families receiving the mailed letters and returning required materials before their deadlines. In January 2020, Missouri was one of seven states that processed fewer than 25% of renewals automatically.
In January 2022, Missouri was one of just eight states that was not processing ex-parte renewals — many states processed them during the pandemic even though they couldn’t remove anyone, so as to reduce the backlog when verifications would resume.
Social services leadership has said the department is working on expanding data sources to provide the necessary information to staff to allow for more ex-parte renewals.
In an email to the Independent, Department of Social Services spokesperson Heather Dolce said Family Support Division is “currently in development to automate access to electronic data that will be used in the ex-parte process” and that it “should be complete by April 1.”
Director of Family Support Division Kim Evans said in an August MO Healthnet meeting that the number of people who fall on and off Medicaid due to procedural issues, referred to as churn, will decline once they introduce more automated verification.
“A lot of churn happens because individuals do not get the information back to us,” she said.
It is not yet clear what portion of renewals the social services department expects to be completed on this streamlined, automated basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.