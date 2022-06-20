After two seasons with one of the most dominant MIAA women’s basketball programs in recent history, Jayme Jackson wanted a change of scenery.
Not long after entering the transfer portal in the spring, Missouri Western’s coaching staff quickly began recruiting the former Liberty North star. She quickly realized it was the perfect fit and decided to jump on board, announcing her commitment to the Griffons on May 3 and officially signing days later.
But she found an appreciation for her new team long before earning a spot on the roster.
“I played Missouri Western, and I really just loved the way they played,” Jackson said. “I loved the way (head coach Candi Whitaker) coached them. When I entered the portal she reached out to me, I came on a visit and I really just fell in love with it.”
Jackson saw interest from the Griffons prior to graduating from the Liberty, Missouri, school but not until after committing to the Gorillas.
She averaged 5.2 points and 2.5 rebounds with one start and 20 appearances as a freshman. She returned as a second-year player to start all 28 games. She was second on the Gorillas in scoring and averaged 11 points per game, scoring in double figures 17 times on 44% shooting. She scored a career-high 23 points on Feb. 19 and hit a game-winner against Northeastern State.
In two matchups with the Griffons, Jackson scored 17 points with seven rebounds.
“She plays so hard. I think she’s a really smart basketball player,” Western assistant Emily Wacker said. “She understands the people around her and how to create shots or be more aggressive and get to the rim. I think she’s a hard matchup because of her versatility from the arc to the inside. I think she’s gonna fit really well with what we do.”
At 5 feet, 9 inches, Jackson describes herself as a slasher with the ability to score in the midrange or at the rim with the ability to post up smaller players, and she can play anywhere from guard to the forward position.
And when Missouri Western made a run to winning the NCAA Division II Central Region Championship and playing in the Elite Eight, Jackson said she was tuned in and secretly rooting on the Griffons.
“I’m really excited to play with these girls. I’ve never been on a team that wanted to win more than these girls from what it seems like so far,” Jackson said. “It’s really cool. I really liked their program even before they went to the Elite Eight.”
Jackson joins California Santa Barbara guard Johnni Gonzalez as players with collegiate experience to transfer into the Griffon program. They come in hoping to replace the production of All-MIAA forward Corbyn Cunningham, All-Region Tournament pick Jaelyn Haggard and role player Mychaell Gray, as well as new Benedictine transfer Josie Weishaar.
Depth proved to be a key factor in their run to the Elite Eight last season, and Wacker plans on trying to make it the case again.
“To continue to build on that — it’s huge in practice when you have experienced players who can set the tone and push the younger ones,” Wacker said. “The whole level rises when you have that many people that have experience and know how to play and win. Jayme definitely does.”
Under current MIAA rules, Jackson would have to sit out this upcoming season due to transferring within the conference, but there’s a possibility she’s able to suit up for the Griffons this winter.
When she does, she plans on using what she’s learned her first two years to her benefit.
“I’ve been in this league. I’ve played in this league. I’ve played against our own team,” Jackson said. “I think it will help me a lot.”
