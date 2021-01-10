The St. Joseph Public Library is encouraging the community to pick up a book during the month of January and participate in the nationwide Winter Reading Challenge.

“This is the first time we have done the Winter Reading Challenge,” said Crystal Stuck, the library’s community services and promotion coordinator. “Beanstack is a website we will be using that allows us to manage signups very easily, and people can log their reading there”

By creating an account at sjplibrary.beanstack.org, children and adults can log each book they read through Jan. 31.

“If you’re reading to a child, that child can log that book, and so can you,” Stuck said. “If you’re someone who likes to listen to audible, graphic novels, magazines, those can be logged as well.”

The total number of books read throughout the community will be updated each Tuesday on Facebook.

“The big thing we’re doing is once we hit 500 books, we’re going to throw a pie in a librarian’s face on Facebook Live,” Stuck said. “That librarian will be Jen Wildhagen from the Downtown branch.”

If 1,000 books are read, then Mayor Bill McMurray will have a pie thrown in his face live on Facebook.

“He used to be a library board member so when we asked him he was on board,” Stuck said.

Anyone who participates will be able to pick up a small goodie bag during the month of February at any of the St. Joseph Library locations. At this time, all of the library’s branches are limited to curbside pick up only.

Additional details and directions can be found at sjpl.lib.mo.us/.