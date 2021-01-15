ATCHISON Kan. - When senior guard Jaiden Bristol came to Benedictine College after a successful career at Central High School, he said he had a lot of goals. Among them were reaching 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in his college career.

“Obviously, coming into college, you probably come in with goals and everything,” Bristol said. “Those are just honestly a couple of goals that I wanted to hit.”

Bristol had already reached the 1,000 point mark at Central, but he knew it would take a little extra to get it done at the next level.

“Scoring a thousand points in college is definitely harder than high school,” Bristol said, “so I knew that I would have to grind and work as hard as I could to take myself to that next level.”

Bristol did, in fact, achieve both those goals in a win over Central Methodist last Saturday. He said he’d been anticipating the 1,000-point milestone.

“The game before, I needed eight points, and I ended up scoring four points that game,” Bristol said, “so my family was like, ‘Really? You scored four?’ So I was like, ‘Hopefully I get it this time.’”

Bristol got to the 1,000-point mark with a free throw in the first half.

“It was honestly really cool because it’s something I’ve never really felt before,” Bristol said. “I had goosebumps shooting my second free throw, and I was like, ‘Man, I really hope I don’t miss this one as well.’ It was crazy, it was a lifetime experience.”

Once he reached the milestone, Bristol said the game was stopped and everyone cheered. He says his teammates deserve some of the credit.

“After every game we win, somebody in the locker room dances, and they chose me to dance,” Bristol said, “but I told them, ‘I’m not going to be the only one dancing because I’m not the only one who got me here.’”

That team-first mindset is exactly what Ravens head coach Ryan Moody noted as Bristol’s best quality that he brings to the team.

“He works his tail off. He’s worked his tail off for four years,” Moody said. “I think it goes to show with the rebounding and the assists and the points how well-rounded he is and how unselfish he is.”

Bristol is the sixth player to reach 1,000 career points under Coach Moody at Benedictine. Moody said Bristol has been a great example of success to the program.

“We ask our seniors every year to leave the program better than they found it, and this group, and Jaiden, have done a great job of that,” he said. “The impact that he’s had on this program is fantastic.”

As unselfish as he is, Bristol said he knows how important the milestone is, but he’d rather share the limelight with his teammates.

“In a sense, it’s kind of like a bragging right honestly, so I’ve just been messing with some guys about it,” Bristol said, “but we probably have three or four more guys on this team that will hit a thousand points, so trying to get them to do that now.”

After growing as a player over four years in Atchison, Bristol said he’s happy to reap the rewards of all his hard work.

“My freshman year, I wasn’t very sure if I was going to (reach the milestone),” Bristol said, “like, ‘Ugh, this going to take some grinding, some work,’ so just finally seeing the work I’ve put in pay off has been pretty nice.”

The milestones may not be over for Bristol, as he is just 37 assists away from 500 for his career. Bristol and the Ravens will take the court again Saturday on the road against Park.