Missouri Western softball coach Joe Yegge surpassed 700 career wins Saturday, earning Nos. 700 and 701 in a two-game sweep of Emporia State.
Brea Blanton's second home run of the season gave the Griffons both runs in a 2-1 victory for Yegge's 700th win.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak, which was preluded by seven-straight victories.
The Griffons (16-16, 7-5 MIAA) picked up two home runs from All-American Sydni Hawkins in a 9-7 win in Game 2. Blanton also hot another homer, as did Chloe Armstrong.
