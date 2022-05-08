Missouri Western freshman Madison Nash set a facility record while winning the women’s 10,000-meter run, and senior Hanna Williams blazed her way to gold in the 400 as the Griffons secured a program-best finish at the MIAA Track and Field Championships in Emporia, Kansas.
Williams ran a race of 54.72 seconds to qualify for the finals with the second-best time before following up with a 54.08 in Sunday’s finals, beating the field by nearly half a second. There are only six faster times this year. Williams finished with the third-most points of all female track competitors.
Northwest freshman Chloe Saenz finished in third with a 54.73.
Madison Nash completed the 10,000 in 35:22.29, beating the field by nearly 30 seconds for gold. It was the best time at Emporia State’s track by 26 seconds. Nash also reached the podium in the 5,000 with a time of 17:32.74, good for third place.
Missouri Western’s 4x100 relay finished in seconds with a 46.32 and followed up with a bronze in the 4x400, securing a program-best sixth-place finish. The Northwest Missouri State men came in seventh, and the women came in ninth.
The Bearcats’ lone gold came in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase. Reece Smith set a meet record, running an 8:42.50 to win by 12 seconds. Teammate Jake Norris finished in fourth.
Western hurler Jordan Garr finished second in the shot put with a throw of 17.63 meters, and Bailey Gilbert finished third in the women’s triple jump to earn podium spots.
Northwest distance runner Caroline Cunningham earned silver in the women’s steeplechase, finishing just four seconds back of gold.
Blake Morgan earned second in the men’s high jump with a 2.09-meter leap. Randi Overkamp placed third in the women’s long jump. The women’s 4x400 team placed second.
Athletes now await for national qualifiers to be announced for the championship meet later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.