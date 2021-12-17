Jaelyn Haggard’s transfer story isn’t your typical narrative in a day and age of switching schools.
Her four years of schooling at Northwest Missouri State were brought to a close the Central grad completing her undergraduate degree. The field which she intended to enter didn’t exist in Maryville.
Everything in her hometown of St. Joseph aligned. She could return to live at home with her parents and continue postgraduate studies in a Physical Therapist Assistant Program all while extending her basketball career for a year.
It just so happened to come at her former school’s rival.
“It's definitely a unique situation,” Haggard said, “but I'm thankful that my departure was pretty positive. I've gotten a lot of positive feedback from the community and the fans from Maryville who have been rooting me on since I've been here.”
That positive feedback will pause for 40 minutes Saturday. Those who have followed her career since she was an MIAA Freshman of the Year in 2018 will see her face her former team for the first time at 1:30 p.m. Saturday when the 9-0 Griffons travel to Bearcat Arena to face Austin Meyer’s squad.
On Haggard’s end, all that’s changed since she announced her departure in April is her uniform, teammates and home gym. The relationships she spent years building are still there on the daily.
“We've all been super tight. Obviously, we were close when I was there, specifically (Mallory McConkey, Kylie Coleman and Paityn Rau), those girls that I hung out with daily. But yeah, I have no hard feelings toward any of them. You know, I root for them on and off the court.”
Haggard admits to even scanning box scores, watching Northwest games when she can and extending her Snapchat streak with Rau after every game to break down their performances.
Leaving behind four years of her life would of course be considerably difficult. She started 81 games in four years, moving into a bench role midway through her junior season. She still finished with 256 career 3-pointers, the program’s all-time record.
From being the program’s first player to earn the conference’ top freshman honor and averaging 13 points per game to serving as a team leader and spark off the bench, Haggard feels she learned a lot in maturing in the latter half of her Northwest career.
“It wasn't necessarily frustrating or anything like that, but it definitely does humble you and it makes you see basketball in a different way,” Haggard said. “It definitely makes you value and appreciate your minutes more just by helping in a different way.”
And with many transfer situations centered around playing time, Haggard’s is anything but.
“Over four years of college basketball, I've learned a lot. Starting isn't everything. Being the leading scorer isn't everything. You just kind of accept whatever your role is, and you are a part of the team in whatever way you can be whether that's cheering on the bench or knocking down shots or playing defense,” Haggard said. “Coach Whitaker has been great about what my role is on this team. And it's not hard to buy into what she's doing and what this team has to offer.”
She has come off the bench for Candi Whitaker in all nine games and played between 20-25 minutes. She’s fourth on the team in scoring at 9.7 points per game shooting 37% from 3, which ranks sixth in the MIAA.
The team she joined won 21 games two years ago but struggled to just six victories a season ago. With immediate impact transfers in Haggard, Trinity Knapp and Connie Clarke, the return of Corbyn Cunningham from injury and a year of experience for a young core, the reality of being 9-0 and No. 13 in the D2SIDA poll has exceeded any hopes.
“Coming here has blown away every expectation I ever could have had. The team is incredible. Obviously the coaching staff is amazing. Like I don't I don't think I have one complaint since I've been here,” Haggard said, adding the incentives of living at home being free laundry, home-cooked meals and a newly born niece.
When the tip comes, Haggard jokingly said she expects Meyer to scheme her up form getting off many 3-point attempts, but the atmosphere due to familiarity with her former teammates will make it feel like a scrimmage. “I'm there to win, our team's there to win. I'll be jawing with them in a fun way.”
Whitaker admits that the circumstances and feelings make it hard to prepare for, but she’s confident in Haggard’s maturity.
“She’s experienced, but I don’t know if she knows how to handle that because this is the first time she’ll have to handle that. Jaleyn’s a great player and is always (level-headed),” Whitaker said. “I’m sure it will be a little different, a little emotional in some ways.”
At the end of the day, she’ll leave Bearcat Arena with an experience few college athletes get, repping her new team but still proud of her roots.
“Even though I'm gold right now,” Haggard said, “I'll be green at heart forever.”
