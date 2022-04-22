Western's Gan moves up in second round of MIAA golf tourney Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW Brandon Zenner Author email Apr 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Missouri Western sophomore Allycia Gan tees off during the second round of the Holiday Inn Express Classic at St. Joseph Country Club. File photo | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Northwest Misosuri State and Missouri Western remain within striking range of a high finish in the MIAA Women's Golf Championships at Sand Creek Station in Newton, Kansas.Northwest sits a 67-over (643) as a team, good for seventh overall, while the Griffons are in eighth at 76-over (652) through two rounds.Nebraska-Kearney (614) leads the field by 25 strokes, fending off Central Oklahoma and Central Missouri, which are tied for second at 629.Western's Allycia Gan climbed four spots, jumping into a tie for 7th with a 6-over 77. There were only seven better rounds on the day. She sits at 11-over total, just five strokes back of the lead. Anna Bech shot 9-over on the day and sits in a tie for 18th at 15-over.Elly Speece was the lone Bearcat to break 80 in the second round. Speece carded a round of 76 for a two-round total of 157. Speece is tied for 13th overall.The third and final round takes place Saturday. Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elly Speece Kearney Gan Sport Boxing Northwest Round Nebraska Total Brandon Zenner Author email Follow Brandon Zenner Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News 1:09 Government Land Bank sees first property sold Life Griffon Film Festival comes to Missouri Theater Friday evening 1:10 Public Safety Highway patrol chaplains play key role after accidents, deaths Public Safety Woman seriously injured in one-vehicle crash More Local News → 0:49 The Weekend Is NOT A Washout 2 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
