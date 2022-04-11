The MIAA named Missouri Western's Zack Cushing the MIAA Pitcher of the Week after two stellar starts.
Cushing picked up two wins last week as Missouri Western went 3-1 overall. In the Griffon's 6-2 win over Maryville last Tuesday, the junior allowed seven hits and just two runs scored while tallying nine strikeouts in the complete nine innings.
Cushing picked up his second win Sunday, throwing 5.1 innings of shutout ball in MWSU's 7-2 win over Northwest Missouri State. Cushing scattered six hits and struck out six Bearcats.
This is Cushing's first MIAA award ever and Missouri Western's first honor this season. They play No. 3 Central Missouri on Tuesday. The Mules' Brennen van Breusegen was also selected as the MIAA Hitter of the Week.
