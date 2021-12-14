All 16 players healthy and rostered by the Missouri Western women scored Tuesday as the Griffons defeated William Jewell 98-34 at MWSU Fieldhouse.
It’s the largest margin of victory for a regular-season Division-II game in the program’s history. The previous record was a 53-point victory over Newman in 2004 by a score of 98-45.
“You never know when scheduling, but you want to have some opportunities where you feel like you’re gonna be able to play a lot of people, and tonight really afforded us that opportunity,” Western head coach Candi Whitaker said. “I mean, we really spread the minutes throughout the team and saw a lot of great things.”
Western (9-0) scored 20-plus points in every quarter, jumping out to a 24-8 lead in the first. William Jewell (0-7) came into the game with just nine players due to injuries and COVID-19 protocols that forced the game to be pushed back 24 hours from Monday evening.
The Griffons used it as an opportunity to get double-digit minutes to 15 different players. Nobody played more than 20 minutes.
Brionna Budgetts led the way with 13 points. Corbyn Cunningham added 11 while Connie Clarke and Jordan Cunningham chipped in 10 apiece, giving the Griffons four starters in double figures.
Further down the bench, it gave players who push the key rotational pieces every day in practice and then provide energy on the sideline in games to see considerable action.
Freshman Abby Bala made 4 of 5 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range to score 11 points in 10 minutes. With 3:06 to play and the final media timeout arriving, Whitaker was looking to give the Katy, Texas, native a breather when she refused.
“Obviously (it) was awesome to see her step up and hit shots. But that time out, she looked exhausted. So are you tired? She said no. She did not want to come out,” Whitaker said with a laugh. “So I appreciate that.”
Bala embraced the chance to see the court in an extended role when there was question surrounding whether the game would’ve been played in the first place.
“I was very excited to play,” she said with a grin. “I was, yeah. I would have rather played today then taking the day off. … It’s definitely super exciting, like the adrenaline, it was running. I just went out there and just played my hardest.”
For Alyssa Bonilla, a key rotational piece who scored 10 points in 17 minutes Tuesday, it was joyful to see her teammates get meaningful run.
“It’s really rewarding being able to see them go out there and have fun and just be proud of them from all the work that they put in at practice,” Bonilla said. “Just like us, their hard work really worked out tonight on that court.”
Western shot 56.9% from the field and made 11 of 25 3-pointers. The Cardinals were held to just 24.5% and made 3 of 20 treys. The Griffons also assisted on 19 field goals and won the turnover battle 25-10, turning steals into 40 points while getting 52 points off the bench.
“I think what we took from this game was just working on us, focusing on execution, solid defense, trying to figure out our flaws or what we can fix,” Bala said. “I feel like the work we do in practice every day is really paying off and to have those big wins really is a boost of confidence.”
Whitaker left the gym ready to prepare for Saturday’s upcoming trip to Northwest Missouri State and relieved her team got 40 minutes of on-court time against an opponent.
“It’s really beneficial for us. We wanted to get a game in and get run in,” she said. “I know they would rather play a game than practice today. I’m thankful that William Jewell helped make that happen.”
