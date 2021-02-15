For a coach used to seeing the game at the highest level, Candi Whitaker had to teach herself patience in the 2020-21 season.

Western won 20 games a year ago but faced a new challenge this season, losing their first-team All-MIAA leader on top of welcoming in nine new faces to fill major roles.

"I think of all 14 teams in this league, there are some that aren't gonna get better because they're maxed out, that's as good as they're gonna be,” said Whitaker, the second-year head coach of the Griffon women. “I thought we had the most room for growth, and they've continued to stay the course even though it's been tough. They just keep getting better.

“It's probably the most rewarding thing for a coach to see that because we spend every day trying to help that happen and make that happen."

Western struggled for much of the year, entering last week 3-11. Offensively, they had seven games of scoring 50 points or fewer and struggled to take care of the ball, though flashes of 25- or 30-point quarters came. Defensively, a group had to learn to adjust to the college level while picking up on a press scheme that has become one of the best units in the MIAA.

The result was 80 minutes of improved basketball and wins over Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State.

“We always heard, you can be so good, or, you will be,” freshman Jordan Cunningham said. “We’re like, well, we’ve lost how many games? We’re waiting to be good, we’re working hard, we’re doing everything we’re being told, but why isn’t it working?

“Now it’s like, they’re right. We’re here and ready to go.”

Prior to last week, Western’s lone three wins were a sweep of one-win Lincoln and on a last-second buzzer-beater in the opener to beat Rogers State. Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State entered MWSU Fieldhouse in position to make the MIAA Tournament before leaving with losses.

“I think we all know how to play and play with each other,” Cunningham said. “Everything's coming together finally. The whole freshmen, transfers, that’s not an excuse anymore. We figured it out, and we’re ready to go.”

Whitaker noted many of the problems were in the youth learning how hard one must play to be successful at the college level, from diving on loose balls to boxing out. Freshman Camille Evans noted those plays were nonexistent in the beginning of the year, but “now we’re doing just about everything,” she said.

In the win over Pitt State, it was Evans who pulled Western within one score and then scored the go-ahead basket in the final minute.

“That’s gutsy. I love that about her,” Whitaker said. “I think she has great courage. She just gets better and better. I’m really excited about how good she can be in this league. She wants to watch film, wants to get better, wants to understand, wants to be coached.”

Western’s final two weeks begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against Newman, pitting the 5-11 Griffons against the 3-14 Jets. After a trip to Washburn, Western’s final four games come against teams in the top six in the MIAA standings.

For the griffons, it will be a test of how far they’ve come.

“We still have room for growth, but they’re coming,” Whitaker said. “That’s what we wanted this whole year. We knew it would happen at some point.”