Missouri Western outscored Newman by 28 between the second and third quarters, pulling away for a 70-37 win Thursday at Fugate Gymnasium in Wichita, Kansas.
The Griffons (13-3, 7-3 MIAA) were without head coach Candi Whitaker due to COVID-19 protocols. Assistant Emily Wacker served as the acting head coach. There’s a possibility Whitaker joins the team Saturday.
After jumping out to a 10-2 lead in the first 3:36, the Griffons scored just one basket the rest of the quarter and led 13-9 after 10 minutes.
“I thought we competed really hard on the defensive end,” Wacker said during a postgame interview with the Griffon Sports Network. “Once we got locked in there, that really created offensive opportunities for us on the other end.”
With the lead at six, the Griffons used a 13-2 run to take a 35-18 lead into the locker room. The run included a 3-pointer by Brionna Budgetts in the final minute, which was her third of the half and pushed her to 15 points.
Newman (2-15, 0-12) scored the first basket of the third quarter before a Budgetts 3 fueled a 20-0 run, led by seven points from Jaelyn Haggard. The Griffons emerged from the third with a 39-27 lead.
Western made just one shot in the final seven minutes, though the Jets were held to a single basket, as well.
The win comes on the heels of back-to-back losses to ranked foes.
“Kind of needed it to get our feet back under us,” Wacker said. “Last week was a tough week. This felt good to kind of get some bounce back and make some shots and get a little bit of a rhythm again.”
Budgetts led all scorers with 18 points with a 4 of 7 mark from 3. Connie Clarke added nine points and seven rebounds. Corbyn Cunningham scored eight points as Haggard scored seven off the bench.
Jordan Cunningham tallied five points and seven of Western’s 23 assists. The Griffons also won the turnover battle 31-10, tallying 16 steals.
Western made 18 of 29 shots in the quarters sandwiched around halftime. In all, 12 of the 15 players to see the court scored.
The Griffons return to action against Central Oklahoma at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Edmond. There was no men’s game Thursday, and there won’t be Saturday either due to COVID-19 protocols. Western announced its Jan. 15 game with Fort Hays State has been rescheduled for 3:30 p.m. Monday at MWSU Fieldhouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.