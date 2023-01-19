Connie Clarke

Missouri Western women’s basketball notched their ninth-straight win after defeating Lincoln 65-54 on their home floor Thursday night.

The Griffons controlled the game from start to finish as they didn’t allow the Blue Tigers to hold a lead at any point, but Lincoln would still continue to fight back. The Blue Tigers would claw their way back as they were down 19 points midway through the third quarter, but cut the deficit to 10 points at 6:03 in the fourth quarter due to a 10-2 run to start the fourth.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.