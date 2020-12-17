Pittsburg State used a 22-2 run to turn a five-point deficit into a 15-point lead in the second quarter, leading to a 96-75 win against Missouri Western on Tuesday at John Lance Arena in Pittsburg, Kansas.

Western (2-4) was outscored 30-13 in the frame and was only outgained by four in the other three quarters combined, leading to the team’s third-straight loss.

“We’re gonna work and try to continue to get better, but we have a lot of young kids that are carrying us,” Western coach Canid Whitaker said. “This is gonna be valuable experience for them down the road. I do think it’s often a process when you’re playing a significant role.”

After going just 3-for-20 from 3-point range in Saturday’s loss to Northwest, the Griffons made their first three attempts of the game to jump out to a 13-7 lead. Freshman Josie Weishaar, who was in foul trouble early, made two 3-pointers while Brionna Budgetts made the other in the opening four minutes.

Western led 20-18 after the first quarter.

After a three-point play by Mychaell Gray, Pitt State (4-3) scored 11 consecutive points over the next two minutes as part of the 20-2 run. The five-minute period saw Pitt go 7-for-8 and make 7 of 9 free-throw attempts while Western went 1-for-6 with four turnovers.

“I didn’t like our offense in that period,” Whitaker said. “We didn’t execute without (Josie) on the floor. She scores, she rebounds, she can put it on the floor, and she plays with a little more fearlessness about her.”

Pitt State led 48-33 at halftime, a lead that grew to 23 early in the third quarter. Western freshman Camille Evans stopped the bleeding with a 7-0 run of her own. Pitt State had an answer and led 75-56 after three quarters.

Kaylee Damitz led the Gorillas with 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Maya Williams added 17 points with Tristan Gegg added 16.

Sydnee Crain chipped in 17 off the bench with another 10 coming from Jayme Jackson as the Gorillas tallied 24 assists with baskets near the rim.

“Today, the theme was the back cut,” Whitaker said. “It’s like we weren’t there, 5 on 0 on offense. They’re really good at it, you’ve gotta give them credit, but you’ve gotta be able to guard it.”

Evans led Western with 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting with six rebounds and two steals. Budgetts added 12 points with another 10 from Weishaar, who fouled out in 13 minutes of action. Jordan Cunningham added 10 off the bench, while Miranda Stephens chipped in eight points.

The Griffons were without forward Mary Fultz, who started the first tww games and played 18-plus minutes the past three games.

“They’re continuing to fight. We’ve gotta get better definitely,” Whitaker. “They didn’t give up by any means. … I thought we did some things that we talked about on offense that were better.”

Western is back in action at Missouri Southern at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.