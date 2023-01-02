Missouri Western women’s basketball tallied their five-straight win on Monday night after defeating Northeastern State 74-53.
It was another balanced scoring performance from the Griffs as three players scored in double figures, and it also served as another game for head coach Candi Whitaker to unload her bench and get as many players on the floor as possible.
“We always feel fortunate when we can get a big enough lead to really give young players and more players opportunity,” Whitaker said. “We just really talked about in the locker room that we want, no matter if we’re in our first possession, last possession, starters or a group on the bench coming in that our style of play is consistent.”
Western gained a large enough lead with their fast pace up and down the floor and with their free throw shooting where the Griffs shot 16-20 on the night. Junior Connie Clarke, one of the Griffs’ leading scorers on the season, poured in a game-high 16 points with 11 rebounds. Monday marked Clarke’s seventh double-double this year, and she showed once again why she’s far and away the team’s leading rebounder.
“I personally just try to get my team involved a lot and let my game come to me,” Clarke said. “We’ve been coming in again, staying focused the whole practice and just getting through the scout and staying consistent with personnel too.”
Of the 13 players who saw the floor for Western on Monday night, 11 players scored at least one point. Junior Brionna Budgetts, the second-leading scorer on the night for the Griffons, echoed the same sentiment from Whitaker as she believed the experience was valuable for players who don’t normally see large minutes.
“I feel like we definitely have a lot of depth on the bench,” Budgetts said. “Even when our whole starting five is out, we still got another five that can come in and do what they’re supposed to do and take the opportunities that’s given to them which is good for them and can help us in the long run.”
Western finished their three-game homestand by winning by 21 points, but turned the ball over two more times than the Riverhawks. They will now look ahead to a square-off with their rival, the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats, who they will play this upcoming Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Maryville.
