Brionna Budgetts

Missouri Western women’s basketball tallied their five-straight win on Monday night after defeating Northeastern State 74-53.

It was another balanced scoring performance from the Griffs as three players scored in double figures, and it also served as another game for head coach Candi Whitaker to unload her bench and get as many players on the floor as possible.

