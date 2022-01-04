The Missouri Western women’s basketball team has jumped into the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Top 25 for the first time this season in the latest polls released Tuesday.
The Griffons, which improved to 12-1 and 6-1 in the MIAA with Monday’s 74-65 win against Missouri Southern, debut in the poll at No. 24. Western received 19 votes, the fourth-most of any team outside the top 25, in the previous poll Dec. 21.
Fort Hays State is the highest-ranked team from the MIAA, coming in at No. 3. Nebraska-Kearney is ranked ninth. The Griffons, as well as the unranked Northwest Missouri State Bearcats (11-2, 6-1), will play both teams next week.
The Northwest Missouri State men also remain ranked No. 2 in the NABC Top 25, receiving two of 16 first-place votes. No other MIAA teams are ranked, though Fort Hays State, Central Oklahoma and Emporia State received votes.
