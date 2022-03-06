Although they had to wait more than 24 hours and hope for the cards to fall in their favor, the Missouri Western women watched the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship Selection Show with optimism and nerves.
The No. 8 seed passed them up, and nerves likely rose even more. Then, Missouri Western popped up as the No. 7 seed and sent the team into a frenzy during its watch party at the Griffon Indoor Sports Complex.
The Griffons, an MIAA Tournament semifinalist with a 21-9 record, are back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015-16 in just the third year under Candi Whitaker. The Griffons won just six games a year ago, though both of the under campaigns under Whitaker have resulted in 20-plus wins.
Missouri Western appeared in all three sets of the regional rankings, sitting at the eighth and final spot in the final two releases. The Griffons were fifth in the MIAA’s regular season, beating Central Missouri for a third time in the tournament quarterfinals before falling to top-seeded Missouri Southern.
The Griffons’ notable wins this year included the three wins against the Jennies as well as a home victory against Missouri Southern on Jan. 3. Western went 1-6 against the other three MIAA semifinalists, which all qualified for the Central Regional.
Fort Hays State, which won the MIAA Tournament and was regular season co-champions, is the top seed in the Central Region and will face No. 8 Minnesota State. The winner will advance to the regional semis against MIAA regular season co-champion and tournament runner-up Missouri Southern, the No. 4 seed, or No. 5 St. Cloud State.
No. 2 Southwest Oklahoma State will be the Griffons’ opponent, while NSIC champion Minnesota Duluth meets No. 6 Nebraska-Kearney. The tournament will take place Friday, Saturday and Monday in Hays.
Northwest men
earn No. 3 seed
After claiming a share of the MIAA regular season title and winning the MIAA Tournament on Sunday, the Bearcat men will be the No. 3 seed in the Central Region tournament.
The Bearcats will travel to Sioux Falls, South Dakota where No. 1 Augustana, the NSIC regular season champion, will host. The Vikings face No. 8 SWOSU with the winner moving on to meet No. 4 Upper Iowa or No. 5 Central Oklahoma, MIAA regular season co-champion.
No. 2 Minnesota Duluth will face No. 7 Washburn, which jumped Fort Hays State with its run to the MIAA Tournament Championship game. The Bearcats will face NSIC Tournament champion MSU Moorhead, which didn’t appear in the rankings until winning the tournament.
Northwest Missouri State is making its 10th NCAA Tournament appearance under Ben McCollum, including a ninth in a row. The Bearcats have won the last two national championships played and three of the past four. It’s the 21st overall appearance for the Bearcats, all coming since 1982.
The Bearcats were a top-two regional seed in each of the last five regionals.
The tournament will take place Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday.
