Third-seeded Missouri Western fell 4-0 to No. 1 Central Oklahoma, ranked fourth in the nation, in Sunday's MIAA Tournament Championship match.

The Griffons were going for their first ever MIAA title. The Griffons found themselves in the championship match after upsetting No. 2 seed Washburn 4-2 in the semifinals.

With the victory, UCO clinches the MIAA’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship, set for May 6-7.

Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State will learn if they've been selected to the 48-team field during the selection show Tuesday evening.

