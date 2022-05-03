Western tennis earns NCAA bid for first time since '98; Northwest men advance for 22nd time Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW Brandon Zenner Author email May 3, 2022 May 3, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Missouri Western sophomore Anya Chavez hits a forehand during the team's match against Northwest Missouri State at the Genesis Indoor Courts. Brandon Zenner | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Missouri Western women's tennis earned the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament, advancing to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1998.It's just the second postseason trip for the Griffons (17-5, 6-2 MIAA), who advanced to the MIAA Tournament Championship over the weekend.The Griffons will play No. 4 Harding (17-5) at 11 a.m. Friday at the host site of Edmond, Oklahoma. The winners goes to face No. 1 Central Oklahoma (16-1) on Saturday.The Northwest men are into the NCAA Tournament for the 22nd time in program history, earned the region's No. 3 seed and a bout with No. 2 Southern Arkansas on Monday in Magnolia, Arkansas.The winner will advance to the Round of 16 in Altamonte Springs, Florida. The Bearcats and Muleriders have met two times this season with SAU scoring wins by the count of 7-0 and 4-2. Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tennis Arkansas Sport Ncaa Tournament Round Northwest Oklahoma Harding Brandon Zenner Author email Follow Brandon Zenner Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Education New SJSD financial leader talks levy Local News Elwood hospital set for early fall opening Business Job and resource fair planned for Wednesday Consumer Rate increases set for Spire customers this summer More Local News → 1:17 Cool & Cloudy Tuesday 14 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
