Missouri Western sophomore Anya Chavez hits a forehand during the team's match against Northwest Missouri State at the Genesis Indoor Courts.

Missouri Western women's tennis earned the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament, advancing to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1998.

It's just the second postseason trip for the Griffons (17-5, 6-2 MIAA), who advanced to the MIAA Tournament Championship over the weekend.

The Griffons will play No. 4 Harding (17-5) at 11 a.m. Friday at the host site of Edmond, Oklahoma. The winners goes to face No. 1 Central Oklahoma (16-1) on Saturday.

The Northwest men are into the NCAA Tournament for the 22nd time in program history, earned the region's No. 3 seed and a bout with No. 2 Southern Arkansas on Monday in Magnolia, Arkansas.

The winner will advance to the Round of 16 in Altamonte Springs, Florida. The Bearcats and Muleriders have met two times this season with SAU scoring wins by the count of 7-0 and 4-2.

