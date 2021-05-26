Missouri Western soccer will open its first competitive season in two years on Friday, Sept. 3, at Spratt Stadium.

The Griffons unveiled their 2021 schedule Wednesday, which includes at 6 p.m. opener against Concordia-St. Paul ahead of a home match against Rockhurst on Sunday, Sept. 5.

Western will then hit the road for four straight games before returning home against Central Missouri on Friday, Sept. 24 in a non-conference matchup.

MIAA player begins Sunday, Sept. 26 against Missouri Southern before another week of home games against Emporia State and Washburn.

Western will play four more road games before returning home to face Newman, Central Oklahoma and Northwest Missouri State.

Western will end the season Oct. 31 at Central Missouri.

The Griffons and the MIAA had an abbreviated spring schedule in 2021 with Western and first-year coach Damian Macias finishing with an 8-3-2 record. The Griffons lost in the championship game of the MIAA Spring Tournament to Central Oklahoma.