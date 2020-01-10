NORTONVILLE, Kan. — Since joining the program in 2016, Josie Weishaar has been a force on the Jefferson County North girls basketball team.

Weishaar has started all four years with the Chargers and averaged over double digits in points throughout her freshman through junior years.

Coach Steve Noll said Weishaar has athleticism that just separates her from most other Northeast Kansas Area players.

“She has all around athletic ability and you don’t see that in all athletes,” Noll said. “We can play her at post, we can play her at guard, she can drive and she can pull up.”

Noll said the four-year starter has continued to improve specifically with how she can attack defenses on the court.

“The last two years she’s really added driving and attacking the basket to her arsenal,” Noll said. “She just provides all around offense from either shooting or driving.”

Noll said Weishaar also improved her vocal leadership on the court and teammates have responded positively.

“Coming in as a freshman she was pretty quiet and just kind of led by example on the court,” Noll said. “The last couple years she’s been a leader by talking as well as by example. She’s not hard on teammates but she is able to tell everyone what to do and everyone follows.”

Weishaar said that providing energy to her team on the court is key.

“I thinking showing energy helps our team a lot,” Weishaar said. “I’ve tried to show more energy throughout my career after my freshman year.”

In November, Weishaar also signed her official letter of intent to continue her basketball career at Missouri Western University next year.

“It felt right when I was on campus and the coaching staff is really nice,” Weishaar said. “It’s also close to home and I always wanted to be close to home.”

Griffon coach Candi Whitaker had high praise for Weishaar and what she can bring to the next level.

“Josie is a big wing that can really shoot it with little time or space,” Whitaker said. “She is a competitor, great teammate and we believe she has great potential for the collegiate game.”

The future Griffon has been named All-state and first team All-league each of her previous high school seasons.

She credits her improvement on defense for much of her success at the high school level.

“I’ve probably improved the most of defense,” Weishaar said. “I didn’t come into high school very good with my feet and I was kind of always reaching. I’m a lot faster with my feet on defense.”

Weishaar said she always tries to remind herself the reason she is out there to compete on the court, is to do whatever is best for the team and not her as an individual.

“I’m out there for my teammates,” Weishaar said. “It’s a team deal and you aren’t out there for just the sake of yourself. You don’t want to let them down.”

Weishaar and the Chargers are hoping to make their first trip to the State tournament since her freshman year.

“We all expect a lot out of each other,” Weishaar said. “If we continue the year like this I think the ceiling is very high.”