Missouri Western women’s volleyball captured their third-consecutive victory on Saturday, defeating No. 17-ranked Washburn 3-1 at home.
The Ichabods came into the MWSU Fieldhouse on Senior Day as the ninth ranked opponent the Griffons had seen all season. The Griffons gave themselves some real cushioning by winning the first two sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-22. Washburn would take the third set 25-17 to keep themselves alive, but Western took the fourth set by a score of 25-18 to secure their third win in a row. The victory made it an even sweeter celebration for the Missouri Western seniors like Katherine White, who had six kills in the afternoon.
“It feels really good just knowing that everyone finally started to click,” White said. “And everything was flowing and we finally got the W that we’ve been so close to against these big ranked teams.”
Western had already secured the eighth spot in the MIAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament with their victory over Emporia State on Friday, but after knocking off Washburn, the Griffs jump to the seven seed.
Though they aren’t sporting a winning record heading into the conference tournament, the Griffs have gained some momentum. Head coach Jessica Fey said after the game, she’s told her team all year it’s about peaking at the end of the season.
“We had a great week of practice this week, and so, I think it’s just bleeding into the weekend. So, hopefully we can carry that into next week. It’s a true testament to their work ethic because they just showed up tirelessly all year,” Fey said.
Western will kick off the 2022 MIAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament on Thursday when they face off with the two-seeded Nebraska-Kearney Lopers at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.