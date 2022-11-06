MWSU v Washburn

Missouri Western women's volleyball team celebrates their victory over No. 17 Washburn on Saturday at Looney Arena.

 By Jacob Meikel News-Press NOW

Missouri Western women’s volleyball captured their third-consecutive victory on Saturday, defeating No. 17-ranked Washburn 3-1 at home.

The Ichabods came into the MWSU Fieldhouse on Senior Day as the ninth ranked opponent the Griffons had seen all season. The Griffons gave themselves some real cushioning by winning the first two sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-22. Washburn would take the third set 25-17 to keep themselves alive, but Western took the fourth set by a score of 25-18 to secure their third win in a row. The victory made it an even sweeter celebration for the Missouri Western seniors like Katherine White, who had six kills in the afternoon.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

