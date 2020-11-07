Missouri Western's return to Spratt Stadium nearly one year in the making was spoiled by Pittsburg State, who kept the Griffon offense from scoring a point in a 20-7 victory Saturday.

Missouri Western (0-2) scored its only points on a 90-yard kickoff return by Sam Webb to begin the second half.

Western total 180 yards, including just 43 on the ground, as it struggled to battle past the Gorilla (1-1) defense with a makeshift offensive line. Western's five starters totaled six career starts entering Saturday.

Pittsburg State opened the game with a 20-yard touchdown pass by Mak Sexton on a broken play to Drew Winn, and the Gorillas led 10-7 at half.

The Gorillas answered the kickoff return with a 17-yard pass from Sexton to Jalen Martin, and Pitt would add a field goal in the fourth.

Western was plagued by 17 penalties for 165 yards, many of them on defense that extended Pitt drives. The Gorillas had more than 37 minutes of possession, rushing 49 times for 155 yards.

Anthony Vespo completed 17 of 33 passes for 137 yards and two interceptions. Cooper Burton totaled eight catches for 55 yards.

Evan Chohon led the Griffons with 15 tackles.

Western returns to action next week at West Texas A&M.