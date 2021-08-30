Luckily for Missouri Western football, their 2019 season lasted longer than most.
On Dec. 7 that year, the Griffons beat Henderson State in the Live United Bowl in Texarkana, Arkansas. They didn’t know at the time that the 2020 season would be canceled by COVID-19.
There will be 635 days between games, though just two remain before the Griffons face Central Oklahoma in Edmond, Oklahoma, at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“It’s a great feeling. It’s a weird feeling,” Western head coach Matt Williamson said. “Once this thing gets going, once it starts, it’s a flow that never stops. For our kids, you can see it in their eyes that they’re gonna get to play a true meaningful game where there’s gonna be a winner and loser. That’s why you play the game, you wanna compete.”
Missouri Western took a chance on playing exhibitions last fall as a means to get intent behind reps for young players and get extended practices. The Griffons lost two matchups against Central Arkansas and Pitt State and lost two more to COVID-19 cancelations. Western was left with some questions due to quarantines and injuries forcing players to miss.
Many players haven’t suited up against an opponent since that 2019 finale, and Williamson knows there will be emotions to contain come Thursday under the lights.
“I can just feel it around our team. Honestly, everybody’s probably gonna come out overhyped a little bit,” Williamson said. “We’re gonna have to calm them down, tell them this is what we do, this is how we do it. I don’t wanna get them too jacked up, but you can see it and feel it. It’s a great feeling.”
Griffon runners prep for season
The Missouri Western cross country team will get its first chance to compete since 2019 when it travels to the Augustana Twilight meet Friday.
The Griffons expect to be led by freshman Madison Nash, who finished last fall’s events with two top-five finishes and a 12th at the D-II National Invite. Seniors Megan Gillen and Allison Goos have been in the program since the first season, and they’re joined by juniors Paige Kvale and Janet Nyamboneka.
The men are led by Riley Gorham, who qualified last fall for the non-sanctioned National Invitational. It was the first postseason appearance for a Griffon runner at a national meet. Gorham will be joined by Andrew Wright, Jacob Oyler and Konner Larkin, as they’re back after running well last year during the shortened fall season.
Fall sports get underway
All fall sports had Division II championship seasons canceled, though volleyball and soccer received chances at an MIAA spring season. Those teams officially return to competitive action Friday.
Western volleyball will compete in the Missouri S&T Tournament while Western hosts the Stoney Creek Hotel Classic. Western hosts Concordia-St. Paul at 6 p.m. Friday and Rockhurst at 3 p.m. Sunday after its runner-up finish in the MIAA Spring Tournament.
Paint It Gold Blitz
Missouri Western’s annual Paint It Gold Blitz began over the weekend and continues this week. Volunteers will be at the intersections of Noyes and Mitchell along with 22nd and Garfield soliciting funds for the United Way campaign, selling “Our City” car flags and promoting the start of the fall sports seasons at MWSU. Anyone making a donation or buying a flag will receive a commemorative Paint It Gold Day newspaper compliments of the St. Joseph News-Press.
Flags will also be at Hy-Vee, at gogriffons.com and at the first two home football games.
