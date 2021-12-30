The Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State men will each have a day off in the return to MIAA play this weekend.
The Missouri Southern men's basketball team has postponed its weekend roadtrip due to COVID-19 protocols within the program.
The Bearcats were set to host the Lions Saturday afternoon before Western welcomed in Jeff Boschee's squad Monday evening.
Per MIAA policy, the games will be rescheduled. A makeup date hasn't been announced.
The Bearcat women will host Missouri Southern at 1:30 p.m. Saturday while the Griffons welcome in Pittsburg State for a 5 p.m. doubleheader.
Northwest will turn around and host Pitt State on Monday, while the Southern women travel to Western.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.