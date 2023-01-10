Zion Swader

Missouri Western men’s basketball snapped their three-game losing streak on Tuesday at home, defeating Fort Hays State 62-55.

It was a defensive showcase from the Griffons in the first half, as they held Fort Hays to just 15 points. Western showed a sense of urgency knowing they dropped their last three conference games, according to senior guard Reese Glover after the game.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

