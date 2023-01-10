Missouri Western men’s basketball snapped their three-game losing streak on Tuesday at home, defeating Fort Hays State 62-55.
It was a defensive showcase from the Griffons in the first half, as they held Fort Hays to just 15 points. Western showed a sense of urgency knowing they dropped their last three conference games, according to senior guard Reese Glover after the game.
“Coming in, we knew that was a game that we had to have,” Glover said. “We played the best defensive game we played all year. But after the game, I’m talking about how we’ve got to treat every game like that.”
Junior forward Will Eames, who was honored pregame for scoring 1,000 career points, did not play after showing up with a cast on his left hand. Head coach Will Martin did not go into specific detail on Eames’ injury, but said afterwards he “hurt his hand pretty bad.” JaRon Thames would get the start in place of Eames, posting a double-double in his third game back from injury with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Tuesday marked the third time Thames scored in double digits in the last three games. Getting reacclimated quickly, Thames believes having time away from the game has brought improvement to his play since his return.
“My injury made me think the game different,” Thames said. “When I was on the sideline, it made me watch the game different. Now I know how to attack. I know when to be aggressive. My teammates believe in me to be aggressive and make plays for myself and for them as well.”
It was almost a career milestone for senior guard Reese Glover as he tied the program’s all-time three-point record on Tuesday.
Western is back in action on Thursday on the road at Newman University with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m.
