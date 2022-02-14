Despite Newman making seven early 3s en route to a 12-point lead, the Missouri Western men used a late run to fend off the Jets and leave Wichita, Kansas, with a 73-67 win on Monday.
Down 44-32 one minute into the second half, Western outscored Newman 23-8 over the next eight minutes to reclaim the lead for the first time since the opening minutes.
Newman would lead again at 63-62 with 5:19 left, but the Jets made just 1 of 6 shots to end the game.
Will Eames finished with a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double, shooting 7 of 13 from the field with three assists. Caleb Bennett added 15 points while Q Mays and Bubak added 12 apiece.
Mays also chipped in five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Western finished with 14 assists and seven turnovers, its third-best ratio of the year and second-straight game with a 2-to-1 ratio or better.
Western (12-13, 8-9 MIAA) improved to seventh in the MIAA with the victory. Newman dropped to 4-18 overall with a league mark of 1-16.
The Jets shot 61.5% in the opening half but shot under 40% in the second half, including just 1 of 9 from 3-point range.
Western turned 14 offensive rebounds in 12 second-chance points and got to the line 30 times, attempting 20 more free throws than the Jets.
Western hosts Washburn in a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader Thursday at MWSU Fieldhouse.
