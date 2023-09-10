Missouri Western football

New head coaches for Missouri Western soccer and football come out of the weekend pleased with their team’s performances over the weekend.

Both Tyler Fenwick and Jacob Plocher picked up their first wins as head coaches of their respective programs, each in comfortable fashion.

