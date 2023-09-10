New head coaches for Missouri Western soccer and football come out of the weekend pleased with their team’s performances over the weekend.
Both Tyler Fenwick and Jacob Plocher picked up their first wins as head coaches of their respective programs, each in comfortable fashion.
After a crushing loss to Rockhurst on Friday in which Rockhurst scored with just over a minute to play to take the lead, the Western women’s soccer team didn’t let that heartbreak fester. On Sunday, they took full advantage of a struggling William Jewell team who was 0-2 heading into the contest.
The Griffons would shut out the Cardinals 2-0 with two goals from their upperclassman including their best senior. Junior Elisabeth Pujado got the scoring started early with a goal in the 14th minute of the assist from Kendall Knisley. Senior Jaden Skinner would follow that up in the 35th minute with a goal of her own. William Jewell would struggle to find opportunities to score with just three shots on goal compared to Western’s 11.
Missouri Western soccer will continue their road trip on Friday and Sunday in MIAA contests with Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Southern.
Missouri Western football found themselves in a favorable matchup as well on Saturday. The Lincoln Blue Tigers hadn’t won a game since 2019 and as they welcomed Missouri Western to their home field, that drought would continue. Western football would face little resistance in the game, steamrolling in the first half by jumping out to a 47-7 by halftime.
Senior quarterback and transfer from Hawaii Armani Edden posted an efficient performance in his one half of play. The two-QB system featuring Edden and Reagan Jones wasn’t enough to get the opening night win against Central Missouri, but Edden’s performance on Saturday could give the coaching staff. Edden completed 14 of 19 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns.
Missouri Western will have another road trip next Saturday against Central Oklahoma before they return home on Saturday, Sep. 23 to face Fort Hays State.
