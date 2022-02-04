Missouri Western has named its group of nine individuals that will head the search for the next director of athletics, the university announced Friday.
The group, which includes school staffers, student-athletes, donors and one coach, will be assisted by Collegiate Consulting, a company that can assist with analysis and solutions.
Western plans to bring finalists to campus for interviews in March with a new hire beginning duties in May.
Chris Dunn, the Chief of Staff, will chair the committee. Also included is men’s basketball student-athlete Zach Anderson and volleyball’s Emilee McGowan, as well as head football coach Matt Williamson.
Other members include: Regan Dodd, faculty athletics representative and chair of health, sport and exercise science; George Hudson, director of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion; Joel Hyer, Dean of the College of Liberal Arts; Kim Sigrist, Director of the Center for Service and Gold Coat board member; and Matt Thrasher, Missouri Western Foundation board member.
The position has been vacant since Josh Looney left for North Alabama in August. Three finalists were on campus in October for interviews, though the search committee opted to pause the search until 2022.
Missouri Western president Elizabeth Kennedy laid out what she was looking for in a replacement following Looney’s resignation.
“I look at it as an opportunity for someone who is looking for this kind of athletic opportunity to say, ‘Wow, Missouri Western has a lot of great stuff going on and I wanna be a part of that team.’ I’m confident we’ll find that individual,” Kennedy said in July, adding that she is looking for somebody with drive, ambition and a sense of wanting to integrate into St. Joseph.
Theresa Grosbach, who has served as interim director of athletics since September, remains in that role.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.