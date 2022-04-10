Chaz Verduzco belted a three-run home run while Zack Cushing tossed 5.1 shutout innings, propelling Missouri Western to a 7-2 win against Northwest Missouri State on Sunday at the Spring Sports Complex.
It’s the second win of the week for Cushing (2-3), who allowed just six hits while striking out six. He pitched a complete game in Tuesday’s win against Maryville.
Missouri Western (8-25, 5-18 MIAA) won the series against the Bearcats (13-22, 8-15) with the rubber match victory.
The Bearcats came inches from opening the scoring in the first inning when Ryan Koski singled to left field. However, Jared Munk fired the relay in, and Riley Higgins tagged out Jacob Pinkerton at the plate.
Northwest had the next scoring opportunity when Brett Holden and Pinkerton advanced into scoring position before Cushing ended the top of the third frame with a strikeout.
The Griffons capitalized in the bottom half with Ryan Neise scoring on an Alex Crouch grounder up the middle for a 1-0 lead.
Cushing came back by striking out the side in the fourth and stranding a runner in the fifth.
After RBI singles by Brenden Anderson and Munk, Verduzco sent a shot over the left field fence for a two-out, three-run home run to extend the lead to 6-0. Neise followed with a walk to chase Alex Slocum from the game. He allowed six runs on seven hits and five walks in 4.2 innings.
Cushing gave way with runners on the corners in the top of the sixth, and Robert Farrell got out of the jam with two strikeouts.
The Bearcats finally got on the board in the eighth after Drew Mackie reached on an error and came around on a double to left center by Donovan Warren.
Central grad Samson Holcomb came on in relief, and a bases-loaded single by Lafayette grad Cole Slibowski scored Warren and it 6-2. Holcomb got out of the inning with a pair of pop-outs.
Neise added an insurance run on an error in the eighth for the final score.
In likely the final college game between Mid-Buch grads Brady and Brett Holden, the Northwest senior tallied one hit while Brady reached on a walk and error.
Munk led all players with three hits, adding a triple. Pinkerton and Koski had multi-hit days for the Bearcats.
The Griffons will host No. 4 Central Missouri at 4 p.m. Tuesday before a weekend road swing at Fort Hays State. The Bearcats go to Washburn at 5 p.m. Tuesday before hosting Central Oklahoma to open a seven-game homestand, the final of the season.
