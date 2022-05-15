TROY, Kan. — Paityn Engemann remembers senior shortstop Avery Euler giving her the news.
Through 17 batters during her game against Onaga on April 14, not a single batter had reached base. Until Euler told her, she wasn’t even aware all 17 outs had come via strikeout from the Troy junior pitcher.
“Avery came up to me and was talking to me about it in the last inning like, ‘You’ve struck everybody out so far.’ Then I just thought, ‘Don’t mess it up’ and it made me a little bit nervous,” joked Engemann.
She eventually got the 18th strikeout, throwing a perfect game of the rarest form in the 10-0 win.
But it’s not even the biggest accomplishment for the Trojans, who enter Monday’s KSHSAA 2-1A Regional in Wathena, Kansas, with a perfect 18-0 record.
“We had a goal set to go undefeated,” senior infielder Paige Hinds said. “Last year we did really well, we just fell a little short.”
This comes after last year’s 15-4 season, though the program’s best season ended with a loss in the regional championship game.
After the game, knowing the core that would be returning, they didn’t lack any confidence. In fact, the team even ordered shirts with ‘Unfinished Business’ printed on the front.
“You can see the shirt. This was made after our regionals — unfinished business,” said coach Kyle McConnaughey. “That’s been kinda the statement of this whole season. … As a coach, you almost feel a little cocky about it, but the girls have done it. It’s hard not to believe in them.”
But the record and how they’re winning speaks for itself. The Trojans are beating teams by averaging better than 15 runs and allowing fewer than three per game, leading to the top seed in the regional.
Engemann bats .563 with five home runs and 30 RBIs while going 9-0 on the mound with a 0.82 earned-run average and .141 batting average against. Eight of the team’s starts average above .400 at the dish, led by Claire Winder’s .551 average and Euler’s .491.
Leading the team’s defense is senior all-state outfielder Reagan Hill, who has her squad just three wins from a trip to state. No Troy girls team has ever finished better than fourth in the state.
“It’s just really exciting. We’ve been the underdogs all along,” Hill said. “It would mean a lot, especially falling short of it last year. It would be amazing.”
With the Trojans in contention to do what no team before them has, they’re just as confident as they were when shirts were printed one year ago.
“We believe in ourselves enough that I don’t think we personally feel like underdogs,” Hinds said.
Troy begins regional play Monday evening against Horton before Tuesday’s semifinal and championship action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.