LIBERTY, Mo. — Even against the No. 1 team in the nation, Ainsley Tolson is at ease.

Tolson, the all-time leading scorer in Trenton history and three-time all-state selection for the Bulldogs, has adapted faster than most freshmen to life at William Jewell College. Not far from her hometown, her game on the basketball court has quickly replicated its stylem showcased at high school gyms across northwest Missouri.

“It’s been really fun. It’s been a really awesome experience,” Tolson said following a game against Drury earlier this month at the Mabee Center. “Just being able to be around the girls is very fun because they’re all very welcoming from the very first day. It’s been a fun experience.”

Tolson led the Bulldogs to a 101-14 record and two final four appearances in her career. She was also a three-time all-state softball selection, setting Trenton records in the pitching circle with a 2019 state championship.

It only took her two months to adapt to the game of college basketball and earn her first start. With the regular season coming to a close Saturday ahead of the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament, she is set to conclude her freshman year as one of the statistical leaders for the Cardinals.

Tolson’s 9.7 points-per-game average are set to rank second on the team, including a career-high 19 on Feb. 6 against Bellarmine. She has scored in double digits in 14 games, including a span of nine straight to begin the 2020 calendar year.

Though coming from Class 3 basketball to near-immediate success, it hasn’t come easy for Tolson.

“Everybody’s really big and physical. That’s been the biggest adjustment, just trying to get stronger,” Tolson said. “We’ve been in the weight room, and I’ve just had to change up my speed and work on my moves to get my shot off.

“It’s not open like it was in high school anymore. You really have to work to get your shot off.”

Tolson has averaged 36% from 3-point range and from the field as she adjusts to the college game, though her 69 assists rank second on the team.

Even to those in her recruiting class, Tolson’s impact is being seen on a daily basis.

“It was amazing to get close to her and watch her grow on the court and off the court,” said Bailey Russell, a Benton grad and current teammate of Tolson’s. “She’s doing amazing. I have all the confidence in her.”

As William Jewell (11-16) continues to build in one of the toughest conferences in the country, Tolson looks back at her time in high school as a guidance to her success going forward.

“I’ve been really lucky to play for a lot of coaches that put me in position to be successful,” Tolson said. “A lot of the girls are very encouraging and supportive. They kept telling me, ‘I believe in you.’ Eventually I was like, ‘I can do it. If they want me to do it, I will do it.’ ”