The Kansas City Chiefs said farewell to St. Joseph on Thursday and will head back to home base as they prepare for the 2023 regular season.
After the final practice of the 13th training camp at Missouri Western State University, head coach Andy Reid showed a level of gratitude towards the university during their sojourn.
“They’ve been tremendous again for us, treating us well,” Reid said. “The hospitality is second to none.”
The Chiefs will be under contract with the university until 2024, giving fans a chance to see the Chiefs prepare for the regular season for one more summer.
Now that the team is gone, they will have two more preseason games ahead of them this weekend and the weekend after. This Saturday, they will play the Arizona Cardinals with first team offensive and defensive players expected to play the first half according to Reid. However, Reid isn’t against pulling players early if deemed necessary.
“It’s just something I feel at that time,” Reid said. “It’s going to be fast, much faster than what you can present at practice, the regular season game. This, at least, is another step up from that.”
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke with the media after practice Thursday, reiterating comments he made during Super Bowl LVII media availability about how important the time spent in St. Joseph is for season preparation. Mahomes finished his sixth training camp in 2023 as a member of the team.
“Being able to eat lunch, go to Chick-Fil-A, go get some pizza, whatever it is with just different guys that you’re not around all year long, you build those relationships,” Mahomes said.
Mahomes says he wants to see better energy and urgency on Saturday. He says the young players did a good job during the second half of last Sunday’s preseason game of picking up the energy. Those aspects of the game, Mahomes feels, carries over in the long run.
“It’s a preseason game and obviously the results don’t necessarily matter, but they do if you want to build a culture of winning,” Mahomes said. “I feel like we had a great camp, we gotta have that mentality, it’s not done; We got weeks of practice.”
The Chiefs still await the arrival of All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, who missed the entirety of training camp and will still accumulate fines through Sep. 3 if he does not report to the team. Jones is still under contract with the team through this upcoming season.
