The Carolina Panthers have hired Chris Tabor from the Chicago Bears to be their new special teams coordinator.
The former Benton and Benedictine College quarterback, who recently went into the Raven Athletics Hall of Fame, has 14 years of NFL experience. He began with the Bears back in 2008 until 2010 as an assistant special teams coach. He rejoined the staff when Nagy was hired in 2018. He was the special teams coordinator in Cleveland between those stints.
Tabor replaces Chase Blackburn, who was fired after Carolina finished 5-12 this season.
Chicago ranked in the top 10 in special teams rankings the last two seasons. The Panthers ranked 28th.
Tabor also served one game as acting head coach due to COVID-19 protocols in Chicago.
The Bears recently hired a new general manager in Ryan Poles and new head coach in Matt Eberflus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.