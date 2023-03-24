Bishop LeBlond senior Tatum Studer’s athletic career will continue after the senior signed with Saint Mary women’s basketball on Friday afternoon.
The point guard enters the Spire women’s program with a lengthy resume from LeBlond: three-straight district titles and a second place Class 2 state finish this past year. She is also in the 1,000 career points club at LeBlond. Head coach for Saint Mary Andy Kelley addressed the crowd before Studer’s signing by mentioning that the senior was high on their list of recruits, affirming Studer’s sureness in the coaching staff and the university after she put pen to paper.
“They’ve all been so sweet. It feels like home. After that state game, I knew I wasn’t ready to give up basketball and so I really wanted to further my athletic journey and Saint Mary was a perfect place to do it,” Studer said.
A multi-sport athlete as a Golden Eagle, Studer also had her choice of playing soccer as she says she got a lot of looks to compete at the next level, but she said after her signing that soccer is there for fun and to be a stress-free sport.
“Basketball is more of my business and competitive sport,” Studer said.
Studer joins fellow senior Shae Lewis as the two players from this year’s Golden Eagles girls team to take their talents to the college level. Studer and Lewis, headed to Benedictine, were the leading scorers for LeBlond as they made their run to the Class 2 state championship game. A fiery competitor on the court, Studer emphasized the Spires are getting a fierce player and says she hopes it corresponds well with her new team. LeBlond head coach Jackie Steltenpohl has seen first-hand the fire and energy Studer brought to this year’s second place team which she mentions is on and off the court. Finding one thing that Studer brought that was most invaluable is hard to pinpoint according to Steltenpohl, but it’s intangibles that she had no trouble starting with.
“How hard she works, her mentality towards the game, her IQ is so high, so I think that helped teammates grow in their IQ as well. She just has all of them; she’s an all-around stud,” Steltenpohl said.
Studer joins a Saint Mary women’s program that went through the wringer that lasted several seasons, but the team had begun anew in Kelley’s third season as head coach. The Spires are coming off of a 21-11 season, their first winning season since 2017-2018.
