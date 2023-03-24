Tatum Studer

Bishop LeBlond senior Tatum Studer signs her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at University of Saint Mary on Friday at Bishop LeBlond High School.

 By Jacob Meikel News-Press NOW

Bishop LeBlond senior Tatum Studer’s athletic career will continue after the senior signed with Saint Mary women’s basketball on Friday afternoon.

The point guard enters the Spire women’s program with a lengthy resume from LeBlond: three-straight district titles and a second place Class 2 state finish this past year. She is also in the 1,000 career points club at LeBlond. Head coach for Saint Mary Andy Kelley addressed the crowd before Studer’s signing by mentioning that the senior was high on their list of recruits, affirming Studer’s sureness in the coaching staff and the university after she put pen to paper.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

