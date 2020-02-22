Over the course of 40 minutes Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse, Sundance Wicks needed the contributions of all 11 Griffons to see the floor.

Tony Chukweumeke played a career-high 24 minutes guarding against Missouri Southern forward Cam Martin, who scored a Missouri Southern record 54 points one week after pummeling the Griffons for 43 points.

But ten different Griffons scored, including Tyrell Carroll sinking 17 of his 23 after halftime, and Western upset No. 17 Missouri Southern 89-85, giving the Griffons their first ranked win since Feb. 13, 2013 against No. 25 Washburn, and a court-storming years in the making.

“One man can’t beat you. If you do your job on everybody else, one man can’t beat you,” Wicks said, wearing a dress shirt and pants soaked in water following a locker room drenching from his players.

“He almost did. That’s how good Cam Martin is. How good we were tonight is we had 10 guys score in the first half. We were a team.”

Carroll, who saw most of the first half from the bench in foul trouble, live up to his nickname of ‘The Closer.’

With 15;18 to play, his jumper helped Western regain the lead after going into the half up 34-31. The lions followed up with a 14-3 run, with every point scored by Martin. He made four consecutive 3-pointers in that stretch. Martin scored 18 points in a row for the Lions.

With under nine minutes to play, Carroll’s layup and 3-pointer off an inbounds steal gave Western (16-12, 12-5) a 61-60 lead.

“It felt really good. We all believed we could’ve done it,” Carroll said. “We had to show everybody else it was possible to be done.”

Reese Glover’s fourth 3-pointer of the night gave Western a 66-64 lead with seven minutes to play, and Southern was never able to go ahead the rest of the way.

Glover finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Tyus Millhollin chipped in 22, including a 12-of-13 mark from the free-throw line, with six assists.

Chukwuemeke made four consecutive free throws to ice the game in the final minute, while Alex John chipped in eight crucial points and four rebounds off the bench.

Wester will turn around and host No. 1 Northwest Missouri State for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader Tuesday.

Missouri Western women 76, Missouri Southern 47

Missouri Western scored the first 12 points and never turned back, dominating the Lions in a 76-47 bounceback victory Saturday.

Corbyn Cunningham scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting in the first half, equaling the number of Southern turnovers. Western led 47-15 at the intermission thanks to shooting 56.3%.

Western (19-7, 11-6) scored at least 20 points in each of the first three quarters, extending the lead to as much as 40 with a 67-27 lead to end the third.

Cunningham finished with 18 points seven rebounds while Kylee Williams added 15 points. Anastacia Johnson chipped in 10 points, six assists and four steals.