Photo Courtesy: Arianne Boma
Former Missouri Western cornerback D.J. Stirgus announced Saturday that he’s signing as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Commanders.
The announcement was confirmed via Stirgus’ Twitter account just hours after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Benton, Arkansas native was a first-team All MIAA selection at corner this past season as well as a 2022 D2Football.com Elite 100 first team. Sturgis was also a nominee for the 2022 Cliff Harris Award, which is awarded to the best defensive player from a small college.
Stirgus played all 11 games last year for Western as well as all 11 games in 2021 and all 12 games in 2019. He’ll join the likes of former Griffons Sam Webb, Jonathan Owens and Greg Zerlein who are also in the league currently. His former teammate Webb was also signed as an undrafted free agent last year by the Las Vegas Raiders and eventually made the Raiders’ 53-man roster.
Stirgus’ former teammate from last season A.J. Crayton will also be getting an opportunity with an NFL franchise as Crayton was invited to the Kansas City Chiefs rookie minicamp.
