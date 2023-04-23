Former Benton Cardinal Girls Basketball head coach Brett Goodwin poses with Byron Shive of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame during the Cardinal's 2007 team's induction on Sunday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
Charlie Burri (second to left) was inducted to his fifth hall of fame on Sunday when he was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
By Jacob Meikel
News-Press NOW
Charlie Burri (second to left) was inducted to his fifth hall of fame on Sunday when he was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
By Jacob Meikel
News-Press NOW
Former Benton Cardinal Girls Basketball head coach Brett Goodwin poses with Byron Shive of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame during the Cardinal's 2007 team's induction on Sunday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Kansas City Enshrinement Ceremony saw plenty of St. Joseph sports figures on Sunday.
Former Missouri Western athletic director Charlie Burri and the 2007 Benton Girls Basketball Undefeated State Championship Team were among 19 individuals and programs inducted at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.
Burri is St. Joseph through and through. Having been born and created his legacy in the city, Burri wore plenty of hats during his time. He not only was the university’s first athletic director, he was also the chair of the physical education department as well as the men’s basketball and golf coach.
“Taking in the start of something that was built from the ground up and seeing how it’s developed I think has been really meaningful,” Brett Burri said, who accepted on Charlie’s behalf on Sunday. “To know that he played a role in that means a lot to us.”
This was Burri’s fifth hall of fame he has been inducted to in his 92 years of life. His legacy formed in the St. Joseph community and still remains evident to the day. According to Brett Burri, it’s quite common for his dad to be recognized among St. Joseph residents.
“That’s one of the greatest thrills he has is when we go out to have dinner or lunch somewhere and somebody comes up and knows who dad is. It means the world to him,” Brett Burri said.
It was a strong showing for the 2007 Benton Girls team as 15 members of the program that went 30-0 that year were in attendance. Then-head coach Brett Goodwin gave the acceptance speech during the ceremony for a team that would impose their will on opponents, especially when postseason play came around. That season, they beat every team in the playoffs by double digits including a 15-point victory in the Class 4 state championship game.
“They had that swag, they had that confidence, that self-esteem and they carried it so well,” Goodwin said. “As soon as they stepped off the bus, they were immediately 10 points better than the other team and the other team already knew it.”
Other inductees who joined Burri and the ‘07 Benton Girls team was Matt Besler, Vic Bonuchi, Lorenzo Cain, Don Edwards, Claude English, Blair Kerkhoff, KAren Kornacki, Larry Lady, Muna Lee, Karen Schull MacGee, Tom O’Brien, Michael Watson, Rockhurst High School Football Program, William Jewell College 2003 Women’s Soccer Team, Archbishop O’Hara High School Volleyball Teams from 2002-2010, Northeast Nodaway High School Girls Basketball Teams from 1973-1979 and 1982 and Carl Peterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.