St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductee Kathleen (Heckman) Winegardner takes a photo with St. Joseph Sports Commission director Brett Esely during Sunday’s induction ceremony at Stoney Creek Inn Hotel.
Jacob Meikel | News-Press NOW
St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductee Martin Rucker gives his speech during Sunday’s induction ceremony at Stoney Creek Inn Hotel.
The St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame inducted its Class of 2023 on Sunday night as the Hall of Fame’s third class ever.
The Benton High School-led class included some star-studded names of accomplished sports figures from the area such as former Missouri Tiger and NFL tight end Martin Rucker, world class amateur golfer Brad Nurski, Paul “Pop” Springer and Jim Wright to name a few.
Other inductees included Tennis legend Kathleen (Heckman) Winegardner, Pete Kelley, NFL coach Chris Tabor, Ann Marie (Brooks) Chappell and former Missouri Tiger and NFL tight end Dwayne Blakley.
Blakley, who currently lives in St. Joseph close to his family and friends, mentioned during his speech he was going to quit football before reaching his full potential. His sentiment — aimed towards individuals working with kids — was to stay persistent if you believe in their talent. Blakley did, and it paid dividends for him and earned him a spot in this year’s class.
“It’s a great honor,” Blakley said. “The biggest thing is it’s great for the community to see positive stories like this.”
Ann Marie Chappell made a name for herself as a track and field and cross country runner from the area and was able to take her talents to the University of Missouri. Chappell said she feels honored to be inducted with the other athletes in the class. The star runner felt real emotion when she found out she was a member of the hall of fame prior to her induction.
“I was very surprised and just thrilled and immediately it just kind of sent me through memory lane thinking of all the memories I’ve made through running,” Chappell said.
The committee also stayed true to their one team inductee this year by inducting the 1976 Lafayette High School boys basketball state championship team, with 16 members of the championship team were in attendance to be recognized for the accomplishment.
In 2022, the committee recognized the first-ever Bill Snyder Women of Excellence Award winner on the 50 year anniversary of Title IX. This year’s recipient was Bishop LeBlond head coach Jackie Steltenpohl who has had a memorable last six months claiming a second place in Class 2 girls basketball in March and now receiving the prestigious award presented by the former Lafayette graduate and legendary Kansas State football coach.
