The Kansas City Chiefs are quietly one of the healthier teams in the NFL, but their most recent injury report could see the AFC West champs without certain players on Saturday.
Ahead of their Christmas Eve showdown with the Seattle Seahawks (7-7), the Chiefs will be without tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) whereas defensive tackle Khaulen Saunders (illness) is doubtful and Mike Danna (illness) is questionable.
The good news for Kansas City is they could get a veteran tight end back in the lineup with Blake Bell expected to come off injured reserve soon.
Head coach Andy Reid said on Thursday he feels “pretty good” about Bell making his return against Seattle.
Another offensive weapon for Kansas City could be making his return to the lineup as well, but likely not this Saturday. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 17 with an abdomen injury. The Chiefs opened the 21-day practice window for Hardman to return from IR, but Reid won’t guarantee the fourth-year receiver’s return just yet.
“I’m not sure he’s where he needs to be,” Reid said. “We’ll talk to him and just see. We had him in a very limited role.”
The Seahawks are also faced with a number of injuries to keep an eye on. Five players, including wide receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Kenneth Walker, were listed as DNP for practice on Thursday.
Lockett has already been ruled out for Saturday’s game along with safety Ryan Neal and nose tackle Al Woods. That leaves first-time Pro Bowl selection Geno Smith without one of his top targets on the outside in Lockett.
Pro Bowl selections were released throughout the NFL on Thursday. Kansas City will have seven players representing the franchise at this year’s game.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was selected to his fifth Pro Bowl this week and he will serve as the AFC’s starting quarterback along with teammate Travis Kelce, who earned his eighth selection.
Three Chiefs offensive lineman, Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney and Creed Humphrey also were selected.
Chris Jones will be the lone player representing the defense in what will be his fourth-straight Pro Bowl selection.
“I truly respect the honor to be voted by my peers for, truly appreciative of it. But I don't play for pro bowls, but I play for super bowls.”
