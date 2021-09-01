Missouri Western (0-0) at Central Oklahoma (0-0)
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Wantland Stadium — Edmond, Oklahoma
Broadcast: TV — MIAA Network; Radio — KFEQ 680 AM, 95.3 FM
When WESTERN has the ball
Many of the names will be new to Griffons fans in 2021. Quarterback Anthony Vespo played five games in relief and started one as a redshirt freshman in 2019. He completed 65% of passes for 411 yards and 3 touchdowns. Though he will start, freshman Reagan Jones will play and provide a dual-threat ability. The top 3 running backs are all freshmen in Jonas Bennett, Brandon Hall and Shein Butler-Lawson. Cooper Burton is the top returning wideout with 17 catches for 277 yards and three touchdowns and is slated to start with freshman Hezekiah Trotter and Traveon James. Devon Holmes is not listed as a starter after going for 49 catches, 668 yards and four scores in ‘19. Tight end Cam Grandy is back alongside five new starts on the O-line. UCO has lots of turnover from starters on defense. Joseph Roque has played in 22 games at defensive tackle, while Derrick Shaw played every game in 2019. Daniel Baughman has played 22 games at cornerback, while Dylan Buchheit played 10 games in 2019. No other return has a full season of experience. Derek Loccident, a contributor in 2017 and ‘18, will make his return after losing his lower left in a 2018 train accident and move to linebacker.
Advantage: WESTERN
When UCO has the ball
Central Oklahoma has 2 quarterbacks who could play. Dual-threat lefty Keats Calhoon was named the starter in 2018 and ‘19 but has played just seven games combined due to injuries. He’s appeared in 10 games entering his sixth year in the program. Stephon Brown is a 6-foot-5 transfer after not playing at TCU in 2020. UCO’s top returning wideouts combine for just 26 catches, 375 yards and three scores in 2019, though they welcome in three 6-3 freshmen against transfer Markiese King, a popular figure on ‘Last Chance U’ and Independence CC. They return three offensive linemen and will replace their leading RBs. The Griffons return two All-MIAA defensive ends in Arnold Crayton and C.J. Ravenell, and boast two inside returners with Tylen Wallace and Chris Blakeney. The Griffons will primarily run two linebackers, led by Evan Chohon. Kobe Cummings and Payton Murray will patrol at safety with Devan Burrell in the nickel. Sam Webb returns after an All-Region campaign at cornerback starting opposite of D.J. Sturgis. When the Griffons get a stop, UCO will have to contemplate punting to All-American Trey Vaval.
Advantage: WESTERN
LAST TIME OUT
Missouri Western 50, Central Oklahoma 43 — The Griffons led by 19 with 9 minutes left before a near collapse, allowing three-straight UCO touchdown drives.
RECENT HISTORY
2018 — UCO 17, Western 16
2017 — Western 41, UCO 37
2016 — UCO 31, Western 21
2015 — Western 26, UCO 16
NOTABLE
This is Missouri Western’s first game in 635 days dating back to the 2019 Live United Bowl. … The Griffons are winless in Week 1 (0-3) under Matt Williamson. … Western has won 11-straight games away from Spratt Stadium.
