Savannah's Cole Horton remains in contention to become the school's first individual tennis champion.
Horton went 2-0 with straight-set wins in his two matches at Friday's first day of the MSHSAA Class 1 Singles Tournament in Springfield, Missouri, earning him a spot in the semifinals.
Horton began the day with a 6-4, 6-4 win in the first round against Isaac Way of Missouri Military Academy before a 6-3, 6-2 win against Whitfield's William Applegate in the quarterfinals.
Horton, who is unbeaten on the season, will face Duchesne's Thomas Griese in Saturday's semifinal for a spot in the Class 1 championship Saturday afternoon.
In doubles, Drew and Matt Collier won their opening round against Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 6-2, 6-3 before a quarterfinal loss to Clayton, 1-6, 4-6. They defeat Bolivar in three sets, 3-6, 6-1, 10-5, to earn a spot in the consolation semis.
The doubles pair of Connor Peek and Evan Heftye went 0-2, losing to St. Michael's 5-7, 2-6 and 1-6, 4-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.