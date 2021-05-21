Savannah's Cole Horton remains in contention to become the school's first individual tennis champion.

Horton went 2-0 with straight-set wins in his two matches at Friday's first day of the MSHSAA Class 1 Singles Tournament in Springfield, Missouri, earning him a spot in the semifinals.

Horton began the day with a 6-4, 6-4 win in the first round against Isaac Way of Missouri Military Academy before a 6-3, 6-2 win against Whitfield's William Applegate in the quarterfinals.

Horton, who is unbeaten on the season, will face Duchesne's Thomas Griese in Saturday's semifinal for a spot in the Class 1 championship Saturday afternoon.

In doubles, Drew and Matt Collier won their opening round against Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 6-2, 6-3 before a quarterfinal loss to Clayton, 1-6, 4-6. They defeat Bolivar in three sets, 3-6, 6-1, 10-5, to earn a spot in the consolation semis.

The doubles pair of Connor Peek and Evan Heftye went 0-2, losing to St. Michael's 5-7, 2-6 and 1-6, 4-6.