Sports Briefs

Savannah sophomore Cole Horton cruised on the opening day of the MSHSAA Class 1 State Tennis Championships, advancing to the semifinals of the singles bracket in Springfield, Missouri.

Horton began the day with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Matthew Austin of Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), booking a trip to the quarterfinals.

The followed it up with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Chillicothe's Chace Corbin, guaranteeing a top-four finish. He will face Whitfield's Daniel Radke in the morning semifinal round.

The doubles pair of Evan Heftye and Matthew Collier began with a 6-1, 6-1 win against Willow Springs before falling in three sets — 0-6, 7-6, 8-10 — against Bolivar.

They remained in the bracket with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Moberly and will play Warrensburg in the consolation semis Saturday.

