Savannah's Horton advances to singles tennis semis Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW Brandon Zenner Author email May 20, 2022 May 20, 2022 Updated 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Savannah sophomore Cole Horton cruised on the opening day of the MSHSAA Class 1 State Tennis Championships, advancing to the semifinals of the singles bracket in Springfield, Missouri.Horton began the day with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Matthew Austin of Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), booking a trip to the quarterfinals.The followed it up with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Chillicothe's Chace Corbin, guaranteeing a top-four finish. He will face Whitfield's Daniel Radke in the morning semifinal round.The doubles pair of Evan Heftye and Matthew Collier began with a 6-1, 6-1 win against Willow Springs before falling in three sets — 0-6, 7-6, 8-10 — against Bolivar.They remained in the bracket with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Moberly and will play Warrensburg in the consolation semis Saturday. Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cole Horton Semi Sport Savannah Daniel Radke Matthew Collier Warrensburg Doubles Brandon Zenner Author email Follow Brandon Zenner Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Social Services KC native part of Salvation Army's efforts to help Ukraine Public Safety Grill safety important as summer approaches Public Safety Some Downtown ramps to close for bridge project +2 Life PBS documentary to feature St. Joseph author More Local News → Local Forecast 15 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.