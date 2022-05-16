Sports Briefs

The Savannah Savages saw their season as a team come to an end in the Class 1 quarterfinals Monday in Independence, Missouri.

The Savages began the day with a 5-0 in in sectionals against St. Michael, winning all three doubles points and clinching the match with two singles wins.

Chillicothe fells 5-0 to Warrensburg in the other sectionals match, pushing the Tigers to a quarterfinal matchup with the Savages.

Savannah ultimately fell 5-3 to Warrensburg, winning one doubles points and two singles matches.

The Savages still have five individuals off to state tennis this weekend — Cole Horton in singles and two doubles teams.

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

