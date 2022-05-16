Savannah tennis falls in quarterfinals Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW Brandon Zenner Author email May 16, 2022 May 16, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Savannah Savages saw their season as a team come to an end in the Class 1 quarterfinals Monday in Independence, Missouri.The Savages began the day with a 5-0 in in sectionals against St. Michael, winning all three doubles points and clinching the match with two singles wins.Chillicothe fells 5-0 to Warrensburg in the other sectionals match, pushing the Tigers to a quarterfinal matchup with the Savages.Savannah ultimately fell 5-3 to Warrensburg, winning one doubles points and two singles matches.The Savages still have five individuals off to state tennis this weekend — Cole Horton in singles and two doubles teams. Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Match Tennis Sport Game Single Quarterfinal Savannah Savage Team Warrensburg Brandon Zenner Author email Follow Brandon Zenner Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Courts Nelson case creates more logistics for trial Business New center on Missouri Western campus to meet manufacturing needs Public Safety Police arrest Lathrop man who assaulted, tortured woman for two days 1:58 Government Impact of Roe v. Wade decision unlikely to change much in Missouri More Local News → Local Forecast 15 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
